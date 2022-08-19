Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 12,505 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth $29,433,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 99,729 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.