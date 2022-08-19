10,752 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.08 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Stellantis

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

