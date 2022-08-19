Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $157,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

