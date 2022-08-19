Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Talos Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $212,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,173,743.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,406 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,661. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

