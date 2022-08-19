Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $170,000 in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

CIM stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

