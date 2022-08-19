Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

PG&E stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.