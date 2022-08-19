Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

DG stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $229.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

