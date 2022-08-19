Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,573,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.