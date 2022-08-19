Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

