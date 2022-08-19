Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.35.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.27 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

