TheStreet Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to C

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $195.76 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.