Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.07 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

