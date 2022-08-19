Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $213,000 Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BXC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

