Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.3 %

FHN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

