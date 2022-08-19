Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,402 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE STM opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.