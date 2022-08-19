Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

