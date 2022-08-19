26,611 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cosan by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CSAN opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

