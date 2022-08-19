Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,455 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 146,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

SYF opened at $35.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

