Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 166,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

