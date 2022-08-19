Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $20.32 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

