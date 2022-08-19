Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

