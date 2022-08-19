Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,560 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.37.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
