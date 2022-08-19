Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 168,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,032.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.71 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

