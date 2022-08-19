Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

