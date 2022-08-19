Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TECK opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.98.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

