Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MT. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

