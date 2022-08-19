Ascent Group LLC Invests $123,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.