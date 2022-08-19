Tcwp LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $310.17 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.73.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.