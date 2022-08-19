Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,179 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.92 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

