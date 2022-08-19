Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,809 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,983 shares of company stock worth $2,566,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

