Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.62 Million Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.33% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE TPVG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 100.70%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.