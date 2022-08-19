Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,177,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

Stock Down 1.4 %



NYSE:ESS opened at $293.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

