Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $93,654.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,737.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $106.57 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.