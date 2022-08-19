Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,475 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $614.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $43,762,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SI-BONE by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 391,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 404,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

