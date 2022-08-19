News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in News were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in News by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in News by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in News by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 283,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet lowered News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

