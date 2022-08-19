Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stake Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 71.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

