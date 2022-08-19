Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down to $39.45

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.45, but opened at $37.67. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 26,922 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

