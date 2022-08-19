CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of CDW worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW opened at $187.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

