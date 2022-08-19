Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 589,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.02% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $283.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

