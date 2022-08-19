Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

PSB stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.79. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43.

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.