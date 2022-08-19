Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 3,373 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

