Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

