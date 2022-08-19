Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,733 shares of company stock worth $1,981,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

