3,119 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $58.79 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $81.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

