Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys Shares of 4,833 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.