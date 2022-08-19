Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.14% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.3% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.6 %

DMF opened at $7.00 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

