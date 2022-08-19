Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

FORR stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock worth $468,171. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

