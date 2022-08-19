Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 2,573 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.