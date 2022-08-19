1,401 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

