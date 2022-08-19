Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,863,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 304,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.